TAMIU offers three year online nursing program

A local university is offering a new opportunity online that will help increase the numbers of health care providers in the area.

TAMIU is offering nurses from near and far a chance to participate in higher education from the comfort of their own home.

The expansion of the nursing program will take up to three years to complete through TAMIU's online program.

The interim dean for the College of Nursing and Sciences says this new program will only require students to visit campus once.

She goes onto explain who this program will benefit.

"The program is designed for working nurses. Especially those who are working two jobs and things like that, with shift work it’s very hard to come to campus. Some of our nurses are living an hour outside of Laredo. So this is a good opportunity for advanced nursing education for our nurses in this region."

If anyone is interested in learning about the requirements for this new opportunity, they can visit TAMIU's graduate studies website or call 326-2450.