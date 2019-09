The Laredo Theater Guild International presents a Class on Stage production of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

The event begins September 19th through September the 29th at the TAMIU Center for the Fine & Performing Arts Theater.

General admission is $10, however students enter for free with proof of ID.

All showings are at 7:30 PM, except Sundays which are at 3 PM.

Tickets can be purchased at Blue Top or online at www.LaredoTheaterGuild.org