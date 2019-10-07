TAMIU receives $2.9 million in funding

TAMIU receives over $2.9 million focused on advancing opportunities for Hispanic students seeking a graduate degree.

Today during a press conference, Congressman Henry Cuellar and TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz announced the funding.

The funding will give extra resources to students enrolled in the master's program in science, technology, engineering and math and help them finish their theses.

This will also help other courses, and improve the graduate program.

TAMIU is also waiting for other grants like this one from the department of education, to continue building their master's program.