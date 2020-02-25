TAMIU receives donation to build robot for NASA

The TAMIU robotics team members are putting all the knowledge they've learned in their undergraduate careers towards helping NASA reach their goal of building a complete autonomous robot that can build and complete home and habitat on the moon.

It costs between $6,000-$7,000 to build the robot that NASA is looking for and what TAMIU and 58 other universities across the country will compete in.

AEP Foundation donated a $50,000 grant Tuesday to help get them propelled to compete.

They are the only university from Texas competing, which will take place at Kennedy Space Center.

"NASA is trying to recruit all this fresh blood," said Dr. Tariq Tashtoush, assistant professor of engineering at TAMIU. "All new minds. To come up with new ideas. And new approaches of doing the job done."

The competition is in May.

The core team that will build the robot is made up of 25 students, but there are 80 total that will contribute at some point behind the scenes.