TAMIU registering students for fall semester

Summer vacation is over for Laredo area students and it’s time to head back to the classroom.

File photo: TAMIU

High school graduates looking to further their education and current college students can now register for the upcoming fall semester.

Texas A&M International University is Laredo’s very own college that offers a slew of degree plans, activities and certification programs.

The university has degree plans for education, nursing, business, communications, and art.

Local students can even look into living on campus or staying at their current residence.

For more information on TAMIU and all that the university offers you can call (956) 326-2001.

The first day of classes for TAMIU is August 27th.