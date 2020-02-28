TAMIU discusses coronavirus impact on study abroad program

As the new strand of the coronavirus continues to spread, some universities in the country are cancelling study abroad programs.

Here at home, TAMIU tells us what protocols are in place as the uncertainty continues.

So far, CNN reports about 11 U.S. universities across the country have suspended study abroad programs in either China, South Korea, or Italy... but it's a different story here at home.

According to the TAMIU website, the university offers students the opportunity to study aboard in at least 3 different cities in China and one in South Korea.

They tell us that at this time no students in the TAMIU study abroad program are in China, but do confirm that a group of 8 students is currently in South Korea.

The university says they have not cancelled the program, but it is in regular contact with the students to monitor their situation, which they report as "positive and with no illnesses reported."

TAMIU says they are following guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and the state department.

In his statement to KGNS, TAMIU President Doctor Pablo Arenaz says,

“Expansive travel and Study Abroad opportunities at Texas A&M International University have long been a cornerstone of our international education experience.

Like other universities across the nation and around the world, we are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and are following guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and the State Department.

At this time, we have no students in Study Abroad programs in China. We do have a group of eight students in South Korea and we are in regular contact with them to monitor their situation, which they report as positive and with no illness incidence.

In partnership with our Texas A&M University System Office of Risk Management and our own Office of Environmental Health and Safety, we will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust accordingly.

At this time, all current and planned TAMIU study abroad programs are being closely evaluated. Out of an abundance of caution and, if warranted, future programs may be suspended if travel restrictions are advised by the CDC, State Department, our Texas A&M University System or the City of Laredo Health Department.”