TAMIU student athletes raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Texas A&M International University kicked off its annual fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation; however, this year the format was a little different.

All heartland conference schools are participating in the Dusty Wishes fundraiser and all the athletes are competing amongst themselves.

For the rest of the week, student-athletes are volunteering to raise money for the cause.

TAMIU’s Cross Country Team is running away from the rest of the pack.

This is the last athletic fundraising event which TAMIU hopes to raise $1,000.

Athletic director Dan Lathey says they are encouraging everyone to stop by the student center to donate to the great cause.

Overall, student-athletes at TAMIU have logged just under a thousand hours of community service going back to the fall of 2018.