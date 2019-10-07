TAMIU students work the garden for a good cause

A local university is just one of the areas where you can find a community garden in Laredo.

As part of a new initiative, students got up bright and early Saturday morning to learn how to grow their own fruits and greens.

Citlali Perez and Dr. Uribe are both in charge of the TAMIU garden.

They both believe that harvesting your own food has become something of a lost skill; however, there is a sense of serenity to be had from getting the garden ready for the spring semester.

Perez says they are planting their own food and not relying on outside sources which is a really important life lesson to teach future generations.

The garden bed prep is part of a 50,000 service hour challenge, a student initiative to honor TAMIU’s 50 years.

Organizers decided to hold the event to teach students about food sustainability, and environmental awareness.

Dr. Uribe says it’s not the same to just go to the store and buy a tomato; it’s better to see the tomatoes grow into a plant that you can then eat.