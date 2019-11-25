TAMIU brings awareness to Eliminate Violence towards Women

Women are coming together in order to commemorate International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

Over at TAMIU, students and staff took some time Monday to talk about the obstacles women and girls have and are still going through.

They talked about the fact that these issues are not only taking place in the United States, but also Latin America.

There were a number of things going on during the event, including a reading of the poem "Still I Rise" by Maya Angelo.

TAMIU Club Espanol Siglo XXI president Itzamara Flores says it's important that women and men her age and heritage become aware of this problem.

"We come from violent places, not only because we come from Mexico or the United States, but because machismo and misogyny are a real thing, so we have to fight against that, and we have to deconstruct ourselves at this early age. So we can become better persons, not only a better couple, but better humans."

Several speakers took the stand, including the 341st District Court bailiff who provided warning signs on dating violence.