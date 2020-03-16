TAMIU students and staff advised to self isolate

In light of new United States government travel restrictions regarding travel from Europe and other Level 3 countries, Texas A&M International University faculty, students and staff are being advised that they will need to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus.

TAMIU president Dr. Pablo Arenaz shared news of the change with the University community by email, post and social media Monday.

“As you are likely aware, new United States government travel restrictions are routing travelers from Europe and other Level 3 countries through a specific set of 13 US arrival airports. With increased health screening upon arrival at these airports, which are now experiencing long delays and large volumes of traffic clearing customs and health screening, any international traveler arriving at these airports – be it coming from a Level 3 or other country – from Saturday, March 14 onward will have an increased chance of exposure than other travelers.

“Therefore, any Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) faculty, staff and students returning from international travel on or after March 14 and arriving in-country to clear customs at the Boston (BOS), Miami (MIA), New York City (JFK), Chicago (ORD), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Los Angeles (LAX), Atlanta (ATL), Honolulu (HNL), Newark (EWR), Dallas (DFW), Detroit (DTW) or Washington, D.C. (IAD) international airports should consider themselves as having returned from a Level 3 COVID-19 location and self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival before returning to campus.

Self-isolation guidance is listed in the Frequently Asked Questions section of the dedicated TAMIU COVID-19 website (https://go.tamiu.edu/covid19-awareness).

More information is also available from the online CDC Care Guide,” Dr. Arenaz wrote.

He added that domestic travelers through all airports and international travelers from non-level 3 countries arriving at airports other than those listed are required only to self-monitor at this time.

Self-monitoring guidance is listed in the Frequently Asked Questions section of the dedicated TAMIU COVID-19 website. Additional info is online in the CDC Care Guide.

The University will continue to monitor the developing situation and is in constant coordination and communication with the Laredo Health Department, and the Texas A&M University System, the Centers for Disease Control and the State Department.

Additional information will be posted regularly on the University’s dedicated COVID-19 Awareness site, located at https://go.tamiu.edu/covid19-awareness.

That site includes responses to Frequently Asked Questions, international resources, campus updates, event cancellations and postponements, contact information and more.