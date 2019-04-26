TAMIU students de-sress for success

Our local university is giving students a chance to take a load off ahead of their upcoming finals with a nice massage.

Texas A&M International University teamed up with Turbo Sports Recovery to provide students with a free ten minute massage chair session at the mobile recovery station.

Many students decided to take a break from the books and the papers and stopped by to have a moment of relaxation.

The experience was also available for staff who are also preparing for the end of the semester.

Director of theatre facilities Adalberto Chavarria says this option couldn't have come at a better time.

Chavarria says everybody is going through that end of the semester stress, so this is actually really helpful for the university.

TAMIU has other efforts in place to help encourage students during final exam time such as: pre-exam jam and late-night breakfast.