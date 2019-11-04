TAMIU students help combat world hunger

Our local university came together to help feed thousands of hungry children over the weekend.

TAMIU students and faculty members gathered at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo on Saturday morning to roll up their sleeves and lend a helping hand to the international organization “Feed my Starving Children”.

Mariana Rodriguez with the Student Government Association says since this year is TAMIU’s 50th anniversary, they decided to make the world a better place on Make a Difference Day”.

Over 100 students took part in the mission to end hunger for children around the world.

There were two different shifts of students packing mobile food.

Doctor Pablo Arenaz, the university president said over 100,000 meals were packed during Make a Difference Day.

Representatives from the Outlet Shoppes say they were happy to be involved in such an event and that they had a tremendous turnout.

Students also helped the local organization “Keep Laredo Beautiful” on several beautification projects.