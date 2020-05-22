TAMIU prepares for online summer courses

TAMIU is getting ready for their upcoming summer session offerings beginning Monday, June 1st.

The summer program will be done online as part of the university's flexible and ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Students enrolled for summer sessions will receive the same support from the campus, with final tuition and fees still among the lowest in the south Texas region.



As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TAMIU's campus is closed only to the general public.



Entry to campus continues for students, faculty, staff and those having legitimate reasons to be on campus.

Registration for summer and fall 2020 courses is now underway online where you can view the catalog containing a list of nearly 100 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs.