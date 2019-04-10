World renowned cellist to visit Laredo

This weekend, the Gateway City is expecting a special visit from a world-renowned musician.

Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma is a famous and talented cellist from Paris.

The musician spent his years in New York where he graduated from Julliard and Harvard.

His music was featured in several Hollywood movies and he has collaborated with other musicians during his career.

Laredo Day of Action in collaboration with TAMIU is inviting the community to a simulcast of Yo-Yo Ma’s Bach performance.

The concert will take place in San Antonio; however, there will be a live broadcast at TAMIU on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the recital hall.

The event is on a first come, first serve basis, so be sure to get their early to get your seats.

The doors will open at 7:15 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Yo-Yo Ma is expected to visit Nuevo Laredo and the Laredo Center for the Arts.

Then at 2 p.m., he will take part in the festivities at Tres Laredos Park during the Earth Day Festival.

The events are free and open to the public