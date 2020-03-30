TAMIU to continue semester with virtual learning

TAMIU's higher education mission moves forward as an essential service authorized by the Governor of Texas.

Therefore, they are announcing that starting on Monday, students will have to log in to their virtual classroom.

This will be to complete the remaining four weeks of this semester.

Offices are opening with reduced staffing.

The university still has their essential services for students, faculty and staff available; however, the campus is closed to the general public.

For students, faculty and staff who need to be on campus, you are advised to contact the offices in advance.