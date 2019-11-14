TAMIU to host Women in Global Business Conference

A local university is inviting inspiring entrepreneurs to a business conference.

TAMIU's Continuing Education Department will be hosting its Women in Global Business Conference for those who are looking to jumpstart their own business.

Angela Williams, director of Channel Sales for ARM will be the keynote speaker during the event.

Organizers say Williams’ presentation about her journey will be compelling and inspiring to all in the community.

The event will take place at TAMIU’s Academic Innovation Center.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the lecture will take place at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.