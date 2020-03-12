TAMIU to host open house event for graduate students

Texas A&M International University is inviting potential graduate students to learn about the programs they offer during its open house event.

The open house will be taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Student Success Center.

Program advisors will meet with prospective graduate students and discuss the different programs the university has to offer.

Attendees can also get some help completing their application at the open house if they need it.

Those who are submitting an application will have a chance to have their fee waived.

For more information, you can call the graduate school at 326-3020.

