TAMIU waiving SAT and ACT requirements for new students

Texas A&M International University is reaching out to high school seniors letting them know that they are in the process of registering students for upcoming summer sessions and the fall.



Officials say they have what is called a rolling application, meaning there is no application deadline.



Right now, because on-site registration cannot happen, advisors and recruiters are meeting with students individually online using Zoom and Webex.



Also, because many high school seniors weren't able to take the SAT or ACT, TAMIU is waiving both exams. Officials say they do not want the lack of the test to hinder students from starting college.

The application that TAMIU uses is the standard 'Apply Texas' form.



For more information on registering for either summer session 1, 2, 3 or the fall, students can email a TAMIU advisor at enroll@tamiu.Edu