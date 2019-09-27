TAMIU's Continuing Education Department hosting Dyslexia conference

If you are looking to further your education by learning a new language or life skill, our local university is offering a whole slew of classes for the public.

TAMIU’s Continuing Education Department has been successful in teaching individuals who have outside interested but aren’t looking to pursue a four-year degree.

The department is offering a whole slew of courses to choose from such as language classes, and dance classes.

The language classes are taught by instructors who are fluent in several different languages.

Next week the department will be hosting its Dyslexia Workshop on Wednesday for the whole public to take part in.

This event could be helpful for teachers, or those who are looking to become teachers.

Organizers say there will be an expert from Austin to talk about some of the ways to teach those who may be dyslexic.

That event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the classes and pricing, you can call 956-326-3068.