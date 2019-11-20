Water report details timeline of City warning of boil notice

It's an exclusive report that's shedding more light on the nearly three week timeline that shows what exactly led up to moment the City issued a water boil notice.

The most shocking part of it all is that it shows the City of Laredo put off issuing a water boil notice for nearly a week, despite requests from TCEQ to issue the notice.

In the 16 page report obtained by KGNS, investigator Elsa Hull details what she discovered from September 5th to October 7th.

As we learned in October, Federico Reyes anonymously filed a complaint with the TCEQ alleging a lack of chlorine disinfectant in the water, and a green coloration in the filters of his personal filtration system.

He also alleged that he informed the City of Laredo nearly two weeks before and didn't see any results. This began a deep dive into the City's water system.

Hull found that chlorine levels in tanks and distribution sites were lower than the minimum required level of .5 milligrams per liter since May.

In the report, it was found that the City was notified of the need for a water boil notice beginning on September 20th.

However, time and time again the City Utilities Department held off, until the night of September 28th that the notice was finally issued out, a total of seven days later.

