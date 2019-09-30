T.C.E.Q. representatives speak out about water boil advisory

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spoke out about the recent water boil advisory during a press conference on Monday morning.

Representatives with TCEQ say they are not sure how long the current water boil advisory for east, central and south Laredo will last or when it will end. However, they are working with the City of Laredo Utilities Department to make sure the levels of chlorine are stable and up to code.

Representatives have also mentioned that they are starting an investigation to see how many times the levels went down, what caused it, and what needs to be done to rectify the problem.

There are two water systems that service the city; one covers west and north Laredo while the other services central, east, and south Laredo.

City officials say tests have shown, one of those water systems is at normal chlorine levels, which is why T.C.E.Q. has lifted the water boil advisory for certain areas of the city.

During the press conference, the City of Laredo wanted to clarify, that no bacteria has been found during the tests.

Steps to bring chlorine levels back to normal are already in progress; however, that process could last about two weeks.