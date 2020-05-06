TEA announces four options for graduation ceremonies

The Texas Education Agency has provided guidelines when it comes to high school commencement ceremonies.

TEA has outlined four options that school districts can choose from as a way to celebrate their 2020 graduates.

One of the options is holding a virtual ceremony which will take place online with the use of videoconferencing.

Another option is a hybrid ceremony which can consist of a video of students being recognized as they celebrate graduation in small groups.

The third option is a vehicle ceremony, with students and their families waiting in their cars while other graduates are recognized one at time.

Lastly, there is the possibility of an outdoor-in-person ceremony; however, it must be done in a rural county that meets certain criteria between May 15th and May 31st.

School districts are free to choose the option that serves their needs.