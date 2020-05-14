TEA considers potential changes to academic calendar

The Texas Education Agency is suggesting some changes to the upcoming 2020-2021 academic calendar to make up for the shortfalls left by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local school districts have reportedly been working together to come up with a calendar that they feel will best suit students.



We're told there are several options being made to Texas public schools, such as year-round learning, maybe starting the school year earlier, having a longer winter break, and ending the year at a later date.



Veronica Castillon with the Laredo Independent School District says they're taking many factors into consideration.

"We know that this impacts our students, our families, and our teaching staff, and so we are very, very closely researching and exploring all the options."

There is a calendar committee in Laredo which consists of both school districts, the Catholic diocese schools, some of the private schools, and both TAMIU and Laredo College.



They all collaborate so they can have similar calendars for students across town.