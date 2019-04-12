T.G.I Friday!

It’s the weekend and we are ready to have some fun!

We have a full set of activities planned for this weekend, but will Mother Nature be cooperative with us?

On Friday we will start off nice and breezy with temperatures in the mid 60’s but we will get up to the low 90s and on Saturday things will start to change.

Saturday morning we will be nice and warm for all the Earth Day festivities; however, by night we are expecting a cold front to blow through the area.

This front will bring temperatures down into the mid-50s and give us a nice breezy and cool Sunday morning.

Then as we move into next week, we will get back to our normal spring-like temperatures.

Have a great weekend everyone!