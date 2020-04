The City has confirmed another COVID-19 related death, and 6 new confirmed positive cases.



As of Thursday, April 16th the total of deaths is now at 11.



The eleventh death was a man in his 40's who had an underlying health condition. He was being treated at Laredo Medical Center.

As of Thursday there are 245 positive cases, over 1,400 tests done, 691 negative, and 480 are pending.

Currently 75 people have recovered and 25 are hospitalized.