TSTA president assures teachers will be paid for school year

The educational community is under a cloud of confusion during these rapidly changing times due to COVID-19.

Thursday morning, we spoke with Texas State Teachers Association president for UISD and LISD, Rene De La Vina, who says the educational community is having a hard time with these changes.

De La Vina is receiving calls daily over a number of concerns.

One of those questions is whether teachers and employees will be getting paid for the remainder of the school year.



To which he says yes, because funds have already been allocated to continue paying teachers and employees.



He says he's constantly in communication with the LISD and UISD superintendents, who he says they too are feeling the pressure.

"The superintendent are trying to figure out how to put everyone back to work because if they don't, TEA is pressuring our superintendents in Laredo and I'm pretty sure around the state that they need their employees to work, to figure out a way or their funds will be cut."

De La Vina says TSTA has sent a petition to Governor Greg Abbott asking to shutdown the schools for the remainder of the year.

He encourages teachers and school staff to contact him if they have any concerns, so he can relay that information to school officials.