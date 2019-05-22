TX Congressman proposes monument to honor Gold Star families

A Texas congressman introduced legislation to build a monument to honor Gold Star family members. When military service men and women are killed while serving, their families become part of the Gold Star community.

Gray's Washington correspondent Jillian Angeline speaks with Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe (R_TX) about his support to build a Gold Star Families National Monument in Washington, D.C. (Source: Gray DC)

“Well when brave men and women serve our country, their families serve as well. And when those same brave men and women make the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our country, the families make the sacrifice for the rest of their lives,” said Ratcliffe.

The Congressman said the timing is especially important because Memorial Day is right around the corner. He said the Gold Star Families National Monument would be built in Washington, D.C. to honor Gold Star family member throughout the year.

The legislation has bipartisan support.

“This is an issue that Republicans and Democrats, independents, libertarians, people of all political stripes can agree on. People that serve our country and whose family members have made the ultimate sacrifice should be recognized,” Ratcliffe said.

The monument will be funded by the Gold Star Mothers National Monument Foundation.

Congressman Ratcliffe said lawmakers are working on a companion bill in the Senate as well.

