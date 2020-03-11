TXDOT Encourages Spring Break Safe Travel

As many head out to celebrate spring break, TXDOT continues to ask drivers to be mindful out in the roadways.

In December 2019, it was reported that Texas has not seen a deathless day on roadways since the year 2000 and sadly that still rings true.

As spring break approaches for students here at home next week, TXDOT continues to encourage safe driving on the roads.

Last year during spring break in Texas, there were 417 alcohol related vehicle accidents among young people that resulted in 26 deaths.

Within the Laredo area TXDOT, which covers 8 counties there were 7 alcohol related vehicle accidents but thankfully none resulted in death.

As teenagers and college aged young adults hit the road for their spring break destination, TXDOT is reminding drivers of all ages to put down their phones, drive the speed limit and of course never drink and drive.

TXDOT Laredo representative, Raul Leal, says drinking and driving can come at a hefty price.

"If you get caught drinking and driving I mean you can face up to 17,000 dollars in fines and even loss of a license and that could affect your job” Leal said.

According to the TXDOT website the leading cause of deaths on the road are failure to stay in one lane, alcohol and speed.

TXDOT says it is important to plan ahead especially for spring break so grab a designated driver not someone who had less to drink or none at all and if all else fails grab a cab or a rideshare.