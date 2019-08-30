Taco Bell says adios to fan favorites on menu

Taco Bell is going taco bye.

In a move described as “decluttering a closet,” the fast food chain is bidding adios to nine menu items.

That includes two Doritos Locos Tacos flavors that have been popular with late night eaters since 2013.

The chain is also making changes to its menu board to help highlight new options and make it easier to order.

Ordering tacos hasn’t really been a challenge, but that’s cool. Unfortunately, no more Cool Ranch …

Say goodbye to:

Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos

Chips and Salsa

Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Decker Taco

The new menu changes go into effect on Sept. 12. There’s no word on if they’re adding a chicken sandwich. Full disclosure - the author of this article did not reach out to Taco Bell about that.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.