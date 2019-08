The fast-food chain Taco Bell wants students to Live Mas, even when they head back to school.

Taco Bell unveiled its collection of gear just in time for students who are starting the new school year.

There are more than two dozen of items to choose from on the Taco Bell Taco Shop website including backpacks, notebooks, pencils, hoodies and more.

You can even get your hands on a USB, disguised as a hot sauce packet!

The items range in price from five dollars to $85.