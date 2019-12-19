Taco Bell to offer 21 menu items for $1 in 2020

Fast-food chain Taco Bell is planning to expand its dollar menu in an effort to get more customers looking to spend less at the drive-thru.

The company announced Tuesday it will offer 21 menu items for $1, including the return of its double stacked tacos in nacho crunch, chipotle cheddar and reaper ranch varieties. The double stacked tacos will also be a part of the $5 chalupa box.

“It’s more important than ever before that we give fans the craveable food they not only want, but can afford, and we’ve built our menu with some of our most innovative items from $1 to $5 to ensure there is something for everyone," said Melissa Friebe, a senior vice president at Taco Bell.

Taco Bell’s website currently advertises eight items on its $1 Cravings Value Menu including the cheesy bean and rice burrito, triple layer nachos and cinnamon twists.

