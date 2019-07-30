Taco Tuesday with Tacho’s Food Truck

Nothing goes better with Tuesday’s than tacos and with food trucks rolling around town a local business got up bright and early to promote their product.

Tacho’s Food truck is one of the many fine taco businesses that you can find rolling around town.

The truck serves plenty of different kinds of delicious authentic Mexican food with homemade recipes by Divain Ceballos.

You can find Tacho’s Food Truck at the Frontera Beer Garden as well as the Mines Road area.

For more information on the truck you can check their Facebook page below.