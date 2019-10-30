Take Back Pill day numbers released

We have the numbers for 2019's Take Back Pill day.

The SCAN organization teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help the community safely get rid of their expired or no longer needed prescription medication.

The groups were accepting the medications on Saturday, October 26th no questions asked, over at the Laredo District Office.

In total, that location collected a whopping 862 pounds of prescription medication.

Meanwhile, the Eagle Pass office received 600 pounds.

The initiative is part of a national effort to keep expired pills and other drugs out of the hands of minors.