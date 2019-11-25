Take the plunge for Special Olympics!

It may be almost winter, but the Laredo community is invited to take the plunge for a worthy cause.

The Special Olympics organization in Texas is inviting swimmers to take the Polar Plunge next Friday.

The event is an initiative to raise awareness and support more than 2,000 Special Olympics athletes.

Every year, the organization holds several Olympic Games for special needs students all over Texas.

The Polar Plunge is just one of the many fundraisers and events that seeks to spread awareness on their mission.

The event will take place on Friday, December 6th at the Inner City Pool located at 202 W. Plum Street.

Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and the ceremony will start at 10 a.m.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to Special Olympic athletes.