Tamaulipas Governor responds to violence in Nuevo Laredo

Mexican officials have spoken out about recent shootings that have shaken our Sister City.

Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca says several state police have confronted the criminals early morning.

The governor says the attacks come from a group called Cartel Del Noreste.

He assured the public that they would not stand down and would continue acting in full force against the criminals.

The governor says they will not tolerate any criminal activity and say they will use all elements in their power to continue fighting the criminals.

Meanwhile, the Laredo Police Department says its keeping a close eye on the violence that is going on in Nuevo Laredo.

They recommend anyone who needs to travel into Nuevo Laredo to monitor the advisories issued by the U.S. Consulate which are posted via Facebook and Twitter.