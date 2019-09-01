Tamaulipas promises more security in wake of violent attacks

Security was the big discussion in the wake of the shootout that left several dead in Nuevo Laredo last week.

Governor Francisco Garcia Cabez de Vaca met with state and federal officials to address the violence being caused by criminal organizations saying more armed forces could be heading to Tamaulipas.

This comes after a series of events led up to four gunfights in Nuevo Laredo that left a dozen people dead on Tuesday.

Authorities say two people from the police force were injured in the attack.

