Taste of Laredo taking place tonight!

If you're looking to stuff your face and listen to some good tunes, you might want to bring your appetite to the Sames Auto Arena tonight!

The arena will open its doors at 7 p.m. for the annual Taste of Laredo.

Every year, the event brings out several local and big chain restaurants, serving up their best for a chance to compete for the top prize.

Over 25 restaurants are participating in the event, with some of them taking part for the very first time.

Restaurants such as Texas Roadhouse, Sushi Madre, and Longhorn Steakhouse are just a few restaurants that will be taking part.

Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

