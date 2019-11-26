Tattoo shop gives thanks to local veterans

A local tattoo shop is taking part in the giving season by collecting turkeys for our local heroes.

Since the beginning of the month, Lazy Boy Tattoos has been collecting Thanksgiving food items as part of its 4th annual Veterans Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Drive.

Several people took time to drop off turkeys stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes, and anything that would make for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner.

These donations will be distributed to local veterans and their families on Wednesday.