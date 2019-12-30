Tattoo shop keeps Bella's memory alive through marrow drive

According to statistics, Latino representation is low when it comes to bone marrow.

Experts say Latinos have a 44 percent chance of finding their match due to a seven percent Hispanic representation.

In an effort to boost these numbers, a local business held a blood and bone marrow registry drive on what would have been little Bella Sanchez’s third birthday.

Hector Hernandez with Lazy Boy Tattoos has held two blood drives for Bella and her parents.

Hernandez says although she would have turned three, she’s resting now and is taking care of us from up above.

Thanks to the support from the community, Hernandez feels the need to keep going strong and advocate for a worthy cause.

Many familiar faces were at the event such as Leticia Mondragon of Gencure, be the Match who helped Bella during her fight.

Mondragon says thanks to the tattoo shop, the opportunity for blood mobility has been brought to light.

Still keeping her legacy in mind, the effort is to get more people signed up for bone marrow registry which is at seven percent to Caucasian at 77 percent; however, that effort is making a difference.

Any new donor who signs up between now and the 31st in Bella’s name will donate a Bella Strong teddy bear to a patient at a local children’s hospital.