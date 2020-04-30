Tattoo shop prepares for big changes prior to re-opening

A Texas tattoo parlor is making big changes to get ready for its grand reopening.

A Texas body art shop in Harris County is re-configuring its interior to comply with social distancing changes should they be allowed to re-open in the next two weeks.

The supplies and labor for the unexpected re-model were donated by clients, family and friends.

Governor Greg Abbott said experts didn't believe it was safe enough to re-open places like tattoo parlors, nail salons, beauty and barbershops in Texas.

Still, the shop owner says he's targeting May 18 for those businesses.