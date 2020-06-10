Tax Assessor Collector drop-off boxes around county

The Webb County Tax Assessor Collector's office has placed new drop off boxes around town to help those working in the front lines with their tax needs.

Some of the participating organizations include Gateway Community Health Center, Laredo Medical Center, and the Webb County Sheriff's Office.



In addition, for those who have difficulty traveling downtown, they have placed several drop boxes in the outskirts of the county.



Locations include Rio Bravo Community Center, Fred and Anita Bruni Community Center in Penitas, Larga Vista Community Center, and for the quad city area Justice of the Peace Salvador Johnson's office in Mirando City.



If any other organizations are interested in participating, call their office (956) 523-4213.