Tax Assessor Collector race a close call

The early numbers show that incumbent Rosie Cuellar is taking the lead with 46.03% of the early vote.

But one of the challengers, Patricia Barrera is only 304 votes away from Rosie Cuellar.

KGNS was present at the Cuellar's head quarters to speak with her.