Another Cuellar race was also a nail-bitter that in the end resulted in a runoff election, and that's the race for the Webb County Tax Assessor Collector.

Both Rosie Cuellar and Patricia Barrera held 45% of the votes. Incumbent Cuellar had 13,018 votes while Barrera had 12,988 votes.

Amalia Valdez, a 3rd candidate, carried 3,087 votes.