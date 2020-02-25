Tax Assessor candidates meet for debate

Two of the three candidates vying to be the next Webb County Tax Assessor Collector met today for a public forum.

The two candidates that made it out were incumbent Rosie Cuellar and challenger Patricia Barrera, who previously held the position before resigning in 2017.

The third candidate Amalia Quintana Valdez was not present.

Both candidates were given an opportunity to speak on their background, experience, goals and answer questions from those who attended.

"We extend the hours," said Cuellar. "We don't close just because I feel like it. And also, we improved with technology, technology is important in that office. We got wifi. Where before you would have to walk 3 or 5 blocks to get your proof of insurance."

"I think at this time we need to go back to serving the tax payer," said Barrera. "Be there for the tax payer. Providing the service they were used to for the last 25 years. We need to go back to where we are an office of service."

This forum was put together by the Kiwanis Club of Laredo.