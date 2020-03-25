Tax Collector-Assessor Office practicing social distancing

The Tax Collector-Assessor's Office has made modifications to adhere to the social gathering restrictions, keeping both visitors and employees as safe as possible from COVID-19.

For starters, the office is only open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services being offered in the parking lot to provide social distancing space.

The parking lot is even marked, giving the six foot distance restrictions require.

Rosie Cuellar says they are doing everything they can to balance the needs of the community.

"As you can see, all of our employees are wearing their gloves, wearing their masks, we're marking the spots for all the individuals that are 6 feet apart, but I ask everyone to please be patient. If they have to be here, then go ahead and come over here, but for property taxes, it's really simple, you can pay by phone, you can pay online, or you can drop it in the dropbox."

Cuellar says items that are left in the drop box or mailed in are processed in the afternoon by staff.

She goes on to say that for those who need to renew their license to please go online for that service.

And if your vehicle needs an inspection, Texas governor issued a waiver for an extension of up to 60 days even after the emergency restriction is lifted.