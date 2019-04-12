Tax deadline rapidly approaching

If you haven’t filed your taxes, the deadline is rapidly approaching; luckily, a local organization is working around the clock to help you file for free.

This Monday, the formal deadline individual tax returns are due, but Uncle Sam does give taxpayers some leniency, which is why organizations like VITA are working at 18 sites to help residents who might need help.

Maria Solis with VITA says taxpayers have plenty of options to choose from, but they need to file by April 15.

For more information on where you can ask for assistance, you can call 307-8138.

If you need to file an extension, you must do so by the 15th.