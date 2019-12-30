Tax season right around the corner

With the end of the holidays and the start of the New Year, means the start of tax season.

The IRS will officially begin accepting tax returns starting January 2019 but tax experts say it’s never too early to prepare.

In order to file, one must need their W-2 forms for your 2018 earnings and 1099 forms.

If you need help filing your taxes, the experts over at H&R Block can help you file your paperwork to see if you will be getting a refund or if you owe the IRS.

Experts say not to wait until the last minute to file.

The deadline to file is April 17th.

For more information you can call H&R block at (956) 723-7626.