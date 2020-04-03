Taylor Swift donates money to help fan who lost her job

It may seem like a fairy tale for one Taylor Swift fan after the pop icon took some time to help one of her listeners in need.

Twenty-year-old Jessica Buslewicz of Newington is a sophomore at Smith College who works multiple jobs to pay her tuition.

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, she was not able to babysit or give campus tours, so she turned to her Taylor Swift Tumblr Blog for relief.

On the evening of April Fools Day, she got a notification on her phone saying Taylor Swift dropped $3,000 into her Pay Pal with a personal message from the pop star herself.

Proving a simple act of kindness can go a long way.