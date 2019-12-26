Teacher retirement group looking to host upcoming seminar

A local group that focuses on helping educators properly retire will be hosting an upcoming seminar for teachers who need assistance.

Life after teaching can be quite difficult to adjust to, especially without a plan.

The Laredo Area Retired School Association will be sponsoring a retirement seminar school employees who plan to retire within the next three to five years.

The seminar will take place on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Falcon Bank located at 7718 McPherson.

Those who are interested in attending the seminar are asked to RSVP by January 2020.

For more information, you can call Laura Nanez at 956-286-6955 or email mlnanez@att.new.