Teacher sentenced to 20 years for molesting student

A former educator in suburban Phoenix, Arizona will spend two decades in prison for molesting one of her 13-year-old students.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brittany Zamora was arrested back in March of 2018 for having an ongoing sexual relationship with a boy in her class at Las Brisas Academy.

The boy's stepmother said that instead of teaching him, she showed him naked pictures of her and asked about his private parts.

During the trial, the mother went on to say that she led her son to believe the behavior was ok.

As part of a plea agreement, the judge sentenced Zamora to 20 years behind bars and 12 other criminal charges against her were dismissed.

She avoided the maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.